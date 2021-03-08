Meghan Markle Explains Privacy In New Oprah Interview Clip

While only two hours of Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was aired on Sunday night. Numerous other clips have since been released.

In what is being reported as an almost four hour conversation, many parts had to be left on the cutting room floor. Oprah Magazine posted one of those clips of the Duchess of Sussex discussing privacy.

When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped aside from their working royal roles, the couple said they wanted “to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives.” This statement, which was interpreted to mean privacy, has been questioned by social media and the media since their announcement in Jan. 2020 by those who don’t understand the difference between intrusion and consent.

“I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect,” Meghan said.

The mom of Archie and soon-to-be daughter then gave an example of what privacy is.

“If you’re at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, ‘Oh, my gosh, your kid’s so cute. That’s fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?’ You go, ‘No. This is the picture I’m comfortable sharing with you,’” Meghan said. “And then if they double down and say, ‘No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything. You know what, I’m just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you’ve lost your right to privacy…because you shared one image with me.’”

That is where consent came in. The duchess said she is happy to share some aspects of her life, but just because they do that, doesn’t mean they have to share every aspect.

“There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, ‘Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.’ No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect,” she said.

Meghan said they never wanted total privacy, “They’ve created a false narrative. I’ve never talked about privacy.”