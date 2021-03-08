Cancer Survivor Andrew Marshall Wows Nick Jonas During ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions

Click to share this via email

Andrew Marshall delivered an inspiring audition during the latest installment of “The Voice”.

Marshall performed John Mayer’s “Gravity” for his blind audition on Monday, March 8.

The 21-year-old from Boxford, Massachusetts was diagnosed with leukemia at age 16.

With the help and support of his family and friends, the young hopeful is now on the road to recovery and ready for new beginnings.

Marshall moved Nick Jonas with his poignant performance, stirring the Jonas Brother star to turn his chair around.

“Welcome to Team Nick,” declared the judge.

“We are excited for you Andrew,” added John Legend.