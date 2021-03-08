Jhené Aiko Shares How She And Boyfriend Big Sean Learned About Their Grammy Nominations

Jhené Aiko stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she shared how she learned about her Grammy nominations.

The R&B star spoke about how both she and boyfriend, Big Sean, were on a road trip when they got the happy news.

“We found out, actually we were on a little road trip vacation. And we both woke up to the news sort of in real time like they were announcing and I think I had already had a nomination announced and then he had one announced like right after,” Aiko recalled.

“We were just waking up like, ‘what, this is pretty crazy,'” she added.

She told DeGeneres about the “intention of healing” in her music on her most recent album, Chilombo.

Aiko also spoke about how quarantine has affected her relationship with Big Sean, saying they have “gotten closer” and have been able to “learn more about each other.”

“He has also got closer to my cats,” she added. “He is a certified cat person.”