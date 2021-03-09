Piers Morgan Storms Off Set As Debate About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Gets Heated On ‘Good Morning Britain’

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday as a discussion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got even more heated than usual.

Weather presenter Alex Beresford called Morgan out for constantly criticizing Meghan on TV, with the hosts discussing the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in the U.K. on Monday night.

Beresford mentioned Morgan always referencing his former friendship with Meghan before she was said to have cut him off once she started dating Harry.

Beresford insisted, “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme, and I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her…” insisting she was “entitled” to cut Morgan off if she wanted to.

This resulted in Morgan walking off the set, saying: “OK, I’m done with this, sorry, no, can’t do this,” with Beresford calling Morgan’s behaviour “diabolical.”

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Comments On Meghan Markle’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Interview With Oprah

He said, “I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen, 6.30 to seven o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch, incredibly hard to watch.”

Morgan has since said on Twitter:

Sure. I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical. https://t.co/ASrypakZdu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

He also addressed comments about not believing Meghan when she said she had suicidal thoughts while in the Royal Family. This drew criticism from the mental health charity Mind, with Morgan since sharing:

What I said on air today with regard to mental illness and suicide.

Cc @MindCharity 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2tIDQLBeO2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

CEO Carolyn McCall was asked about Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview during ITV’s earnings conference call with reporters Tuesday.

She said of Meghan, “I completely believe what she says.”

“I haven’t spoken to Piers myself,” McCall added, saying that managing director, media and entertainment Kevin Lygo, ITV’s top programmer, had.

She said, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “I know Kevin Lygo is speaking to him on a regular basis and has done so the last couple of days.”

McCall also argued “it was a very balanced show this morning” that tried to live up to ITV’s goal of representing “many voices.”