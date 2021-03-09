John Legend Blocks Nick Jonas From Stealing Ciana Pelekai After Her Incredible Audition On ‘The Voice’

Ciana Pelekai impressed “The Voice” coaches with her stunning vocals during Monday’s episode.

Pelekai, 20, who has competed twice on “America’s Got Talent” before, belted out a unique rendition of Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”.

John Legend loved her performance so much that he blocked Nick Jonas from being able to battle it out with him for her.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

RELATED: 17-Year-Old Carolina Rial Wows ‘The Voice’ Coaches With Beautiful Performance Of Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’

Blake Shelton joked, “We all know you probably wanted John anyway, we all want John a little bit. He’s sexy.”

Jonas, who accidentally hit his head on his button after realizing Legend had blocked him, admitted, “I am pretty devastated right now, but I’m hoping your new coach makes some bad choices down the road and I get to steal you at some point.”

RELATED: Cancer Survivor Andrew Marshall Wows Nick Jonas During ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions

Pelekai’s new coach Legend gushed, “I was thoroughly impressed by your performance, you have a cool tone, you have a good sense of rhythm.

“I had this feeling that if anybody was going to compete for your affection with me, it’d be this guy with the shiny leather jacket on. And this was the moment to get him back and I’m so happy.”

See Pelekai’s reaction to being on Team Legend in the clip above.