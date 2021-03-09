Twitter Reacts To Seeing Matt James And Rachael Kirkconnell’s ‘Bachelor’ Love Story Play Out

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s love story continues to play out on “The Bachelor”. Amid Kirkconnell’s ongoing racism controversy, her love story with James is still unfolding and fans have a lot of feelings about it.

Monday’s episode of the reality series saw Kirkconnell breaking down over the Fantasy Suite dates and telling James, “I picture you as my future husband.”

Later, James promised that he was only going to be truthful with her and admitted, “I’m falling in love with you.”

“I’m head over heels for you. I’m completely in love with you,” she responded. At the rose ceremony, James chose to move forward with Rachael and Michelle, sending Bri home.

Needless to say, many fans had a bit less enthusiasm for the burgeoning romance, and took to Twitter to express their thoughts over James’ decision to choose Rachael over Bri.

Matt ignoring all of Rachael’s red flags like#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lzY06PWoin — The Bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) February 23, 2021

he chose he chose

rachel over bri. RACHEL#TheBachelorABC over BRI? pic.twitter.com/b4EtU3y4AU — mae ami|@gossipmonett on ig (@gossipmonet) March 9, 2021

Other fans were disappointed that it seems James’ eventual choice has all but been decided. Others remarked on how the finale will inevitably be awkward, in light of what has happened since the show was taped.

LIKE I KNOOOOW MATT IS GOING TO PICK RACHAEL BUT I WANT HIM TO PICK MICHELLE #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/6yhRJ2rRzC — The Betchelorette (@christinabobin3) March 9, 2021

me trying to finish watching this season of #thebachelor even though i know what happens pic.twitter.com/OW7dRhjPfa — nica manasseri (@NManasseri) March 9, 2021

Me after seeing tonight’s episode of The Bachelor and knowing in my heart Matt will pick Rachel and we all know what comes after that: pic.twitter.com/xWV2zTHIGK — ab (@a0c0nn) March 9, 2021

Kirkconnell’s past actions came to light in January, when a TikTok user accused the early front-runner of previously bullying her for dating Black men. Then, another user accused Kirkconnell of liking racist photos. Pics have also surfaced of Kirkconnell at an Old South plantation-themed party while in college. Kirkconnell has since apologized and asked people to stop defending her actions.

After encouraging people to offer Kirkconnell “grace” in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison decided to step aside from the franchise “for a period of time.” He has since apologized for his comments and said that he plans to return to his hosting duties.

Meanwhile, next week’s preview shows James having difficult conversations with his mom, and, like both of the women who remain, breaking down emotionally over the choice he must now make.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays on ABC.

