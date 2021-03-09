Ryleigh Modig Brings The Emotion With Billie Eilish Cover On ‘The Voice’

Click to share this via email

An emotional performance gets a big reaction from the coaches.

On Monday’s episode of “The Voice”, 18-year-old Ryleigh Modig took the stage for Blind Auditions, singing Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”.

The young singer took a soft, but powerful approach to the song, bringing a big dose of emotion to her performance.

Modig got two chair turns, from Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas, who told her, “You’ve got the kind of voice that speaks to my soul.”

Ryleigh Modig. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

As Clarkson was annoyed she could not compete with Jonas’s charm, Modig assured her, “Kelly, I’m gay,” to which the coach jumped up for joy.

“None of that worked, Jonas!” Clarkson joked.

Jonas attempted a comeback by talking about his ability to coach nerves, noting that Modig did appear nervous in her performance, but the singer ultimately chose Team Kelly.