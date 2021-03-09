Prince Charles Carries On With Royal Duties, Visits Vaccine Centre Following Harry And Meghan’s Tell-All Interview

It was business as usual for Prince Charles on Tuesday amid the ongoing royal drama.

The Prince of Wales visited Jesus House church in North London to see an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic in action the day after the controversial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey interview aired in the U.K.

Charles appeared cheerful as usual as he thanked those involved in the vaccine rollout, joking with one person about being “a little bit older” so he’d had the jab already.

Sky News claimed one of their reporters was at the church and that the royal had been asked about the much-talked-about Harry and Meghan interview but he was ushered out of the building without answering.

Buckingham Palace has yet to respond.

Prince Charles was asked for his views on the #HarryandMeghan @Oprah interview but didn’t answer, instead choosing to focus on the work at hand and highlighting the importance of #vaccine uptake #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/3g8QP187MG — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) March 9, 2021

Harry and Meghan’s sit-down interview saw them discuss the behind-the-scenes drama of their royal exit, questions regarding their son’s skin colour, the sex of their forthcoming second child, and where their relationships stand now that they’ve left royal life behind.

Harry also revealed there was a point where he felt “really let down” by how his father had acted amid the royal exit and said that Charles had stopped taking his calls.

When Winfrey asked if Charles was now taking Harry’s calls he confirmed he was.