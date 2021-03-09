Rupert Grint Says 10 Years Of Making ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Sometimes ‘Felt Quite Suffocating’

Making the “Harry Potter” movies was fun but difficult.

Rupert Grint appeared this week on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and shared some of the downsides to starring as Ron Weasley in the blockbuster franchise.

“There was a time where it felt quite suffocating,” he said, “because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end.

“It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. It definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there.'”

He added: “It just never ended. Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like Groundhog Day because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it.”

The actor also revealed that he actually hasn’t watched any of the “Harry Potter” movies since the first film came out in 2001.

“It still feels too soon, really. I can’t detach myself fully. I can’t face it.”

And while he doesn’t remotely regret starring in the series, Grint did have one particular regret from “The Goblet of Fire” to share.

“My hair in film four is one of my biggest regrets,” he admitted. “I think everyone actually had a phase of having this really long hair. They liked it—it was kind of wizard-y. We went through our puberty on camera.”

Grint currently stars on the Apple TV+ series “Servant”.