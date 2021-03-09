Michael Sheen Reveals He’s Been Battling Coronavirus For Weeks: ‘It’s Been Difficult And Quite Scary’

Michael Sheen is the latest celebrity to contract the coronavirus.

The actor revealed he’d been battling the virus for the last few weeks, with his other half Anna Lundberg confirming she and their baby girl Lyra had also caught it.

Sheen said his struggle with the virus had “been difficult and quite scary.”

He also gave a special International Women’s Day shout-out to “all the incredible women” in his life who have helped him through it.

I’ve spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It’s been very difficult & quite scary. On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O5fPqNTlB2 — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) March 9, 2021

Lundberg shared an adorable black and white photo of their daughter, explaining in the caption how Sheen and the little one had caught COVID-19 before she did.

Her post included, “It’s been very challenging for all of us but luckily we’re all much better now than we were.

“Thankfully I was lucky to only have relatively mild symptoms, which meant that I could keep focusing on Lyra and Michael.”

She added that she was “extremely grateful” for their recovery.