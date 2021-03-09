Jennifer Garner Says She Looks ‘Like A Woman Who’s Had Three Babies’ And Always Will

Jennifer Garner is a mom of three — deal with it.

Garner, 48, is discussing the correlation between motherhood and her body. The “Peppermint” actress shares three children — Violet Affleck, 15, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 12, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 9 — with her ex Ben Affleck.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Have Mini ’13 Going On 30′ Reunion

“There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach,” Garner told Giovanna Fletcher’s “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast. “It’s incredible, I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I’m so happy for them. I am not one of them, that is not my gig.”

“I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who’s had three babies and I always will.”

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Is So Afraid Of Roller-Coasters

Garner also reflected on addressing pregnancy rumours on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“I just thought, I might as well address it and Ellen was so sweet to let me. But I just felt like we might as well? I mean, every week, is she? Is she pregnant? Is she? It’s still happening, I’m 48 and I’m single,” she shared. “And it’s still happening so you might as well take that bull by the horns.”