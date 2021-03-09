Selena Gomez Was A 15-Year-Old Disney Star When Paparazzi Started Taking Photos Of Her In Her Swimsuit: ‘That Is A Violating Feeling’

Selena Gomez talks growing up in the limelight, staying off social media, and more in a candid new interview with Vogue.

The 28-year-old says of being off the internet for three years: “Everyone always asks me, ‘Are you secretly on; are you lying?’ and I’m like, ‘I have no reason to lie.’”

Gomez instead sends photos and texts to her assistant to post to Instagram and Twitter.

The singer adds that she gets her news mostly from “an older woman that I’m really close with,” whose identity she’d prefer to keep private.

“And I watch CNN, but I try not to do it too much, because I’m empathetic to the point that I’ll cry at anything. I cried a lot during quarantine, just for the pain of everyone else,” Gomez shares.

Photographer: Nadine Ijewere

Gomez talks about being cast on “Barney & Friends” at age 10 alongside Demi Lovato, before she nabbed a role on the Disney show “Wizards of Waverly Place” as Alex Russo.

“That was my job in a way—to be perfect,” she says of being a Disney kid. “You’re considered a figure kids look up to, and they take that seriously there.”

Gomez adds that she was 15 when paparazzi began showing up on set, with her on-screen brothers, David Henrie and Jake Austin, feeling protective of her.

“We were all new to this, and they wanted to say things to the paparazzi, but you can’t, because that’s exactly what the paparazzi want,” Gomez explains. “I remember going to the beach with some family members who were visiting, and we saw, far away, grown men with cameras—taking pictures of a 15-year-old in her swimsuit. That is a violating feeling.”

Photographer: Nadine Ijewere

When asked if she was aware of how invasive this situation was as it was happening, or if she brushed it off in the moment, Gomez replies, “I think I spent so many years just trying to say the right thing to people for the sake of keeping myself sane.

“I’m just such a people-pleaser.”

The singer, who moved to Los Angeles with her mom Mandy Teefey once she’d got the role as Alex Russo, says her family did anything to make ends meet.

“I remember always being reminded that people had less than we did, and we didn’t have much. But I felt like we did because my mom was always doing a hundred million things just to make me happy, and we volunteered at soup kitchens on Thanksgiving; we went through my closet for Goodwill.”