Justin Bieber Says He’s ‘Learning’ From Wife Hailey After He’s ‘Overlooked’ Women’s Struggles In The Past

Justin Bieber has learned a lot from his wife! In honor of International Women’s Day on Monday, the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal how much his wife, Hailey Bieber, has taught him about women’s struggles.

“I know i have been naive and haven’t been empathetic to women in the past and have overlooked their struggles,” he wrote alongside a diverse illustration of women. “I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that i will never have to face.”

“I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!!” he continued.

“Women you are superhero’s [sic] and deserve to be celebrated today and everyday.”

Justin’s note praising his wife, who he tied the knot with in 2018, comes the same month that she praised him in honor of his 27th birthday.

In her post, in which she shared photos of herself and Justin together, Hailey said that her husband is her “favorite human,” adding that she’s “grateful to be by” his side.

“Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you,” she wrote. “Happy 27th birthday.”

Watch the video below for more on Justin.

RELATED CONTENT:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Justin Bieber to Release New Album, Shares Meaning Behind Name

Justin Bieber to Headline 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards

Justin Bieber Says 2014 DUI Arrest Was ‘Not His Finest Hour’ in Reflective Post