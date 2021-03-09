Melissa McCarthy’s Role In Comedy Right Now Is To Help ‘Someone Forget Their Troubles’

Melissa McCarthy says comedy is important more now than ever.

McCarthy, 50, lands on the April 2021 cover of InStyle. The actress touches on the significance of being a comedian during a year of hardships.

Melissa McCarthy. Photo: InStyle

“You don’t have to like what I do, or you don’t have to like comedy. But you need to be able to laugh at something,” McCarthy shares. “Ben and I talk about it a lot from the perspective of ‘Will this make somebody happy? Can somebody at the end of an 18-hour ER shift just check out and laugh for, you know, an hour?’ It’s the one thing we can try to do, and we try to do our best.

“I’m not smart enough to know how to purify the water,” she adds. “But I can throw myself down a flight of stairs and hope that it lets someone forget their troubles.”

McCarthy starred alongside Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, and Ellie Kemper in 2011’s “Bridesmaids”. The movie premiered on April 28 and the 10-year anniversary is rapidly approaching.

Melissa McCarthy. Photo: InStyle

“That film instilled the best lesson of you just have to let things be what they are, because it wasn’t supposed to work like that,” McCarthy says. “Annie [Mumolo] and Kristen wrote it, and they had never written anything before.”

“And it was like, ‘We’re going to let your weirdness ride.’ And people on set were laughing and crying full-out in almost every scene because everybody felt so free and there wasn’t a lot of pressure,” she concludes. “Certainly, nobody thought it was going to be a game-changer. The fit was just perfect.”