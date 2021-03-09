Trisha Yearwood Reveals She’s Tested ‘COVID Negative,’ Calls Husband Garth Brooks ‘Literally Superman’

Trisha Yearwood has tested negative for COVID-19. The country star took to Facebook to share her negative COVID status and thank her husband, Garth Brooks, or as she called him, “Superman,” for taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone they know and love safe.

“Don’t they say good news comes in 3s??!!,” an excited Yearwood wrote. “1) I got the official news that I am covid negative. Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets!”

“2) My incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid – but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!”

Yearwood went on to share the cover of her new cookbook which she said is set to drop this fall.

“3) Today I can finally share with you the cover of my new cookbook Trisha’s Kitchen. Garth said, good news begets good news, let’s share it with the world today and spread the love! Let me know what you think of the cover. You can get your copy September 28. I ❤️ you all so much! Xo”

Just last month, Brooks’s reps shared the news with ET that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks said in a statement. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” he continued, explaining he’ll be out of the spotlight and will not be doing his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook until further notice. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Brooks went on to reveal that his wife was doing “OK” but dealing with some COVID-19 symptoms.

“She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” Brooks said, adding that any prayers and good thoughts are welcomed. “If anyone asks, that’s what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing. Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan.”

“We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers,” he concluded.

