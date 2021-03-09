Doja Cat Pulls Off The Silhouette Challenge In ‘Streets’ Music Video

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The new Doja Cat video pays homage to a viral TikTok meme.

On Tuesday, the rapper debuted the video for her song “Streets”, originally released on her 2019 sophomore album Hot Pink.

RELATED: Doja Cat Talks New Album ‘Planet Her’ In Interview With SZA For ‘V Magazine’

Doja takes inspiration from the viral silhouette challenge on TikTok in which people pose innocently in a doorway before the music changes in “Streets” and suddenly things get more erotic.

Her video opens with a scene on the street as a taxi driver sees the rapper in a store window display. When the music changes, things become red and Doja started dancing in silhouette.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Teams Up With Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion For ’34+35 Remix’ Video

Since its release on the Hot Pink album, “Streets” has netted over 343 million streams, becoming a global smash hit.