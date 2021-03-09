Kate Hudson Reveals Co-Parenting Has Brought Her And Ex Matt Bellamy Closer, Says She’s ‘Really Lucky’ To Have ‘Lots Of Dads’

Kate Hudson discusses co-parenting and family life in a new interview with Women’s Health.

The actress shares three children with three different dads — son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

She insists that co-parenting has worked wonders for her relationship with Bellamy and his wife Elle Evans.

Hudson and Bellamy called off their engagement back in 2014 after four years together.

The “Music” star shares, “One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, ‘I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he’s gaining something, not losing something.’

“I think it’s even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle, and Danny — because we have to trust that we’re protecting each other.”

“I’m really lucky. I’ve got lots of dads. I trust them,” she tells the mag.

Hudson also discusses wellness and how the pandemic affected her initially.

“I’ve always felt that wellness is about your quality of life. You need to know what makes you feel good. It’s about doing the things you love, eating the things you want to, exercising, and not feeling like you need to [push yourself] for two hours in a hot room. You can just take a nice walk and still be healthy.”

Hudson adds of fuelling her imagination during the pandemic: “For innately creative people, when we get the space to daydream, it’s a gift. Then you come out and hopefully have all these ideas.”

She says of the beginning of lockdown, “Whenever I had nothing to do, I felt like I should be doing a million different things.

“My brain just literally couldn’t stop.”

Hudson continues to say of the anxiety surrounding her businesses and the future of her employees, “The beginning of the pandemic was very stressful for me and the teams, and I didn’t have any time to reflect on anything. I just wanted to try to save the companies.”