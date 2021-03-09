Kathy Najimy Talks Obsessing Over Bette Midler, Filming ‘Sister Act 2’ And More

Kathy Najimy was a Bette Midler fan before they ever worked together, she reveals on this week’s episode of the “At Home with the Creative Coalition” podcast.

“When I got [Bette Midler’s] album, I just became obsessed,” she says. “I would get magazines and tear out the pictures of her and put them all over. Her head was the top of my Christmas tree for about 10 years of my life. I would do crazy things. I went to her concert called ‘The Concert for Freedom’ or whatever… at The Hollywood Bowl. It’s the one where Richard Pryor had a little meltdown thing. It’s very famous. And it was over, and because there was that kink in the concert, Bette came out and just did like three or four songs instead of all the songs…

“So I think, Oh no, it can’t be over. So I run out of the bleachers at the Bowl and onto a pile of dirt above [the] piano. And I jumped from the little mountain onto the piano, onto the stage and started running backstage because I wanted to meet Bette Midler… I’m opening all the doors, and then finally there she is. And I open it and she was upset because of what had happened. She was smoking a cigarette and I said, ‘Hi!’ And she said, ‘Hello.’ And I said, ‘I love you.’ And she said, ‘Thanks.’ And so then I started to go and she said, ‘Wait!’ And I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘What’s your name?’ And I said, ‘Kathy.’ And she said, ‘Thanks, Kathy.’ And I said, ‘You’re welcome, Bette.’ And then the guards grabbed me and took me off to theatre jail. I went to the jail in the theatre.”

Najimy also recalls Midler being inspired by her bunny look in “Beaches”.

“Another time, I dressed up like a bunny at the Greek Bowl. I pretended to have a singing telegram for her because I worked for a singing telegram company,” she says. “So I pretended to have one from somebody else and I went backstage and I sang her this thing and I handed her the telegram that said, ‘Bette, I love you. Love, Kathy.’ And she said, ‘Who’s Kathy?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know who Kathy is but I love you, too. I love you, too.’”

“And I hugged her and I hopped out to where the chauffeurs were waiting with the limos and I passed out cold on the lawn,” she continues. “Years later, we went to see ‘Beaches’. We’re all in line to see, I couldn’t, I was so beside myself with joy. It starts out and she plays an actress who makes a living as a big, white, furry singing telegram bunny. So that was me. That was my bunny. She stole my bunny.”

The actress also talks about the joys of working on “Sister Act 2”.

“I liked ‘Sister Act 2’ because I loved working with the kids. I would hang out with the kids,” Najimy says. “I would have them to my apartment — because I didn’t live in L.A. at the time so I had this great apartment with a pool. So they would all come over and — in my head I am probably like 25 — I like hanging out because I play games and I’m immature, so I liked hanging out with those kids a lot.”