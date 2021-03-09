Kiki Layne Says ‘I’ve Been Intentional… About Representing Black Women And Creators In Hollywood’

By Becca Longmire.

KiKi Layne
Brad Torchia for L'Officiel

KiKi Layne talks about defying boundaries and representing Black women and creators in Hollywood in a new interview with L’Officiel.

The actress, who earned critical acclaim for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Old Guard” and is now starring in “Coming 2 America” alongside Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones, shares of her career: “When I had representation meetings I made it clear. ‘Y’all are not just going to send me out for the stuff that’s just for the Black girl.’ I will not accept that.

“I’ve been intentional about not being put into a box and about representing Black women and creators in Hollywood.”

Brad Torchia for L’Officiel
Brad Torchia for L’Officiel

Layne adds of her leading role in the upcoming Disney reimagining of “Rescue Rangers”: “I imagine what that would have meant for me to see that, among all these animated characters, the one human being that’s the star looks like me.

“That’s what I push for. When I’m looking for projects, I always carry this idea of What does this represent to the little Black girl that still lives in me?”

Brad Torchia for L’Officiel
Brad Torchia for L’Officiel

Layne goes on to talk about playing the role of Meeka in “Coming 2 America”.

“Just getting to play an African princess was already amazing,” Layne tells the mag.

“But Meeka also has so much strength and integrity. She gets to kick some a**. Just representing another strong Black woman on screen, representing Black royalty and beauty and excellence—I was so drawn to that.”

