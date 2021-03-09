‘The Voice’: Deion Warren’s Amazing ‘Shallow’ Cover Is Almost A 4-Chair Turn

Deion Warren impresses every one of the coaches when he takes the stage on an all-new episode of “The Voice” — so why doesn’t he earn a four-chair turn?

In a sneak peek from Tuesday’s Blind Auditions, the North Carolina native takes the stage for a jaw-dropping cover of “Shallow,” the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper song from “A Star Is Born” — earning chair turns from Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, but not Blake Shelton.

Nick says he feels “emotionally connected” to the surprisingly soulful performance, telling Deion he thinks he could take him “to the end of the competition” on his team.

John also praises the impressive young performer, noting that he has the “skill and musicianship” to take an unexpected song and make it his own. “You showed us all of that,” he marvels.

“I’ve heard a lot of singers cover [that song], and they’re doing it more to show off their range, instead of doing it for the reason that the song was probably written and the message behind it,” Kelly agrees. “It felt like you were the perfect vessel for the message and the moment, and that is my favorite kind of singer.”

So, what happened to Blake?

The country star hilariously admits that he’s a “moron” for not turning his chair, but as it turns out, he has a good reason. “I made a promise to an artist that, if they would pick me, I would keep the lane clear for them. For once, I’m gonna stick with my word,” the notoriously shady coach shares — calling back Cam Anthony’s performance, and commitment to Team Blake, in the season 20 premiere.

“2021, bringing us all sorts of surprises,” John teases.

Blake can’t help himself, though, when it comes to endorsing one of his fellow coaches ahead of the others. “You’ve got three incredible coaches to pick Nick from,” he tells Deion.

Check out the video below to see the full audition, and tune in Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT/ET to see who Deion picks!

As “The Voice” kicked off its 20th season, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there’s still something thrilling about the show’s “captivating” blind audition process that fans love to watch.

“It’s all about the talent and not the aesthetic, right off the bat,” Kelly explained. “It’s a really interesting thing to just hear something and be moved by it and turn around and go, ‘What?!'”

In fact, the performer and talk show host shared that the Blinds for season 20 “were my favorite Blinds to shoot. Like, it was so much fun. I literally kept coming home, thinking on my drive home, ‘I can’t believe I get paid to just go and hang out and it’s really fun.'” “We’re so fortunate we get to do what we love to do and we’re so fortunate that we have art as such as an outlet for us creatively and emotionally,” John said, also sharing his gratitude for the crew that makes their production a possibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s not just a job, because we actually enjoy doing it. It’s fun to be around our coworkers and we get to make music with people who have dreams and are inspired and that’s exciting.”

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the upcoming season in the video below!

