Hillary Clinton Praises Chrissy Teigen: She’s ‘A National Treasure’

Hillary Clinton is the ultimate fan of Chrissy Teigen.

On Monday, which was International Women’s Day, the former 2016 U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate joined Teigen and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a virtual conversation.

The video chat was organized by Clinton’s nonprofit organization Onward Together.

Iconic poet Amanda Gorman moderated the event aimed at helping encourage people to organize and run for office.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Comments On Meghan Markle’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Interview With Oprah

After Teigen introduced Clinton, 73, during the virtual Q&A, the former Secretary of State gushed about her friendship with the model, 35.

“One of the very last events that I got to go to before everything shut down, was a dinner with her and [Teigen’s husband] John [Legend], and it was so much fun,” she began, later referring to Teigen as “a renaissance woman.”

“She’s a champion for social justice and women’s rights. She’s a cookbook author. She’s a great mom, and she’s a national treasure on social media for anybody who hasn’t had that experience,” Clinton continued.

RELATED: Edie Falco To Play Hillary Clinton In ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Clinton also thanked Teigen for being so open and honest about losing her son Jack while she was pregnant.

“And I also want to thank her for her generosity, really, of heart and sharing her experience with loss and grief,” Clinton said. “It really meant so much to so many who have reached out on social media and other places to say that she made them feel like they weren’t alone, and that’s one of the great gifts that we can give to one another so thank you, my friend.”