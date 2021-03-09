The Queen Responds To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Explosive Oprah Winfrey Interview

The Queen is responding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released the following statement on behalf of Her Majesty: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Harry and Meghan’s rep declined to comment on the Queen’s statement when approached by ET Canada.

During Harry and Meghan’s sit-down interview they discussed the behind-the-scenes drama of their royal exit, questions regarding their son’s skin colour, the sex of their forthcoming second child and where their relationships now stand after leaving the royal life behind.

Harry also revealed there was a point where he felt “really let down” by how his father, Prince Charles, had acted amid the royal exit and said there was a point when Charles stopped taking his calls.

Meanwhile, Meghan opened up about how there was a time when she had suicidal thoughts, because of the huge toll everything had taken on her mental health. She explained that she asked the institution for help and was told she could not seek treatment in a mental health facility.