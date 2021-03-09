Time’s Up Recommends Changes For HFPA To Address Diversity And Ethics Challenges

The Golden Globes are in turmoil, but Time’s Up has some suggestions.

Last month, the Los Angeles Times reported the lack of diversity among members of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the annual film an TV awards show, as well as serious ethical concerns about the organization.

Now, in a letter published by The Hollywood Reporter, Time’s Up has offered a list of recommendations to the HFPA in order to correct the problems highlighted by the report.

“The measures laid out below are the start of the real work that needs to be urgently implemented to achieve the ‘transformational change’ you have promised,” the anti-workplace discrimination organization stated.

Among the recommendations are an “immediate change in the current management and board,” as well as reforming membership criteria, expansion of membership, independent review over admission, the creation of anti-harassment, anti-bullying and anti-discrimination policies, and a review of existing awards categories to elimination discriminatory criteria.

Other recommendations include requiring members to attend filmmaker’s screenings and changing the date of the awards to move them out of the Academy Awards pre-nomination window in order to lessen influence over Oscars voting.

The HFPA has not yet responded to the recommendations.