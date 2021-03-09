Viola Davis, Kate Winslet And More Pose For British Vogue’s Annual ‘Hollywood’s Finest’ Issue

Viola Davis, Kate Winslet and more of Hollywood’s Finest are coming together for British Vogue.

For the 2021 edition of the annual issue, Riz Ahmed, Anya Taylor-Joy and Tom Holland join Davis and Winslet and discuss first crushes, Hollywood icons and their latest acting roles.

With the Golden Globes over for another year and the Oscars and BAFTAs around the corner, this year’s award season looks a lot different. But Hollywood’s finest still brought out some thrilling performances.

Winslet, of “Ammonite”, spills on her childhood movie crush.

“That is so easy: Guy Pearce,” she revealed to British Vogue. “I was in love with him from the age of 11. We share the same birthday. I think I’ve still got a bit of a crush on him if I’m being completely honest.”

Riz Ahmed. Photo: Greg Williams for British Vogue

“Mogul Mowgli” and “Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed opens up about the advice he would give to his younger self.

“You’re meant to be here. Don’t let that voice in your head tell you you’re not,” Ahmed explained. “I spent a long time leaving part of myself at the door, but now I’m embracing bringing all of me to projects and relationships, and not having to edit myself.”

Anya Taylor-Joy. Photo: Greg Williams for British Vogue

For Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma” and “The Queen’s Gambit”, she says, “Not to be too hard on yourself, because you don’t get Brownie points for suffering.”

Viola Davis. Photo: Greg Williams for British Vogue

And from Davis, star of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, her advice is, “You’re beautiful, you’re worth it, you’re absolutely right exactly as God made you. Because I spent too many years thinking I was worthless and not pretty enough, good enough or anything enough.”

Tom Holland. Photo: Greg Williams for British Vogue

Tom Holland, who stars in the upcoming film “Cherry”, reveals what is the best piece of advice he’s ever received which is “a trick that my first-ever director Nick Evans, taught me, which is basically to turn your nerves into excitement.”

He explained, “Throughout my career, whenever I’ve been nervous for something, I just kind of trick myself into thinking that I’m really excited, and it means that I enjoy everything so much more.”

British Vogue’s Hollywood’s Finest issue hits newsstands on March 12.