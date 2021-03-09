Piers Morgan Quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Being Slammed Over Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan has quit “Good Morning Britain” after making controversial comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

It was revealed Tuesday that Ofcom had launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of “GMB” after it received a whopping 41,015 complaints.

We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme. — Ofcom (@Ofcom) March 9, 2021

ITV then said in a statement: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain’. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain following discussions with ITV in wake of Meghan Markle criticism https://t.co/0x4p7AEoOG — ITV News (@itvnews) March 9, 2021

Following the announcement, Morgan tweeted a GIF with a clock and the words, “tick tock.”

As he discussed Meghan’s comments about feeling suicidal on Monday’s show, Morgan then said: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Clarifying his remarks about mental health on Tuesday, Morgan said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview and I have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state my position on mental illness and on suicide.

“On mental illness and suicide, these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if somebody is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time. And if they belong to an institution like the royal family they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question whether she felt suicidal I wasn’t in her mind and that is for her to say.”

Cc @MindCharity 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2tIDQLBeO2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

The news comes after Morgan stormed off the “GMB” set Tuesday after being criticized by co-presenter Alex Beresford over the way he’d been talking about Harry and Meghan.

Sure. I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical. https://t.co/ASrypakZdu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.