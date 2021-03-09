Zayn Malik Speaks Out On The Grammys: ‘Unless You Shake Hands And Send Gifts, There’s No Nomination’

Zayn Malik has a bone to pick with the Grammys.

Malik, 28, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his deep frustration with the Recording Academy, accusing the Grammys of being a political program more than a celebration of music.

“F**k the Grammys and everyone associated,” Malik wrote on Tuesday. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

Malik is the latest in a growing list of musicians to speak out against the renowned awards ceremony. The Weeknd described the Grammys as a “corrupt” enterprise, asserting that he and his fans deserved “industry transparency.”

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Malik released his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, on Jan. 15. The project, buoyed by “Better” and “Vibez”, landed at 44 on the Billboard 200. Internationally, it topped the Portugal album chart, hit no. 2 in Argentina, no. 5 in Poland, and cracked the top 10 in Australia and Italy.

ET Canada has reached out to The Recording Academy for a statement.

