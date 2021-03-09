Zayn Malik Speaks Out On The Grammys: ‘Unless You Shake Hands And Send Gifts, There’s No Nomination’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Zayn Malik. Photo by Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa.com
Zayn Malik. Photo by Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa.com

Zayn Malik has a bone to pick with the Grammys.

Malik, 28, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his deep frustration with the Recording Academy, accusing the Grammys of being a political program more than a celebration of music.

RELATED: Zayn Malik Shares Special Phone Line To Preview New Album

F**k the Grammys and everyone associated,” Malik wrote on Tuesday. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.

Malik is the latest in a growing list of musicians to speak out against the renowned awards ceremony. The Weeknd described the Grammys as a “corrupt” enterprise, asserting that he and his fans deserved “industry transparency.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Reveal Their Infant Daughter’s Unique Name

Malik released his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, on Jan. 15. The project, buoyed by “Better” and “Vibez”, landed at 44 on the Billboard 200. Internationally, it topped the Portugal album chart, hit no. 2 in Argentina, no. 5 in Poland, and cracked the top 10 in Australia and Italy.

ET Canada has reached out to The Recording Academy for a statement.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP