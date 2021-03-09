Ellen DeGeneres Meets Woman Who Found A Secret Room Behind Her Mirror

Ellen DeGeneres cannot believe how Samantha Hartsoe lived a real-life version of “Candyman”.

Hartsoe went viral thanks to a four-part video series on TikTok. Her apartment was always frigid, leading Hartsoe to seek out the source of the cold air. It turned out there was a hole behind her bathroom mirror leading to an adjacent abandoned apartment.

RELATED: Will Smith Shares Rare Throwback Photo With Twin Siblings Ellen And Harry

“I’m thinking, I’m brushing my teeth, I’m taking out my Invisalign, and at any point this mirror could have [fallen off] and I’m done,” Hartsoe shared.

“What if somebody was in there?” DeGeneres asked. “Where I went is when you’re not home, somebody is taking that mirror off on the other side and coming into your apartment.” Hartsoe replied, “These are all good questions.”

DeGeneres asked her guest if she “secured” the mirror “so someone can’t take it off and climb into your apartment?” Hartsoe promptly replied, “No.”

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Tells Ellen She ‘Cried Like A Baby’ The Moment She Turned 50

“Your story was fantastic,” exclaimed DeGeneres, “seal that mirror!”

DeGeneres offered a helping hand to the New York City native, gifting her a new bathroom setup from DeGeneres’ ED by Ellen brand and a cheque for $10,000.