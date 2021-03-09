Chloë Sevigny Reveals She Secretly Married Sinisa Mackovic Last Year

Chloë Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic are officially married.
The actress, 46, revealed she and her longtime love tied the knot last year in a secret ceremony at City Hall in New York City.
In an Instagram post, Sevigny celebrated their one-year anniversary.
RELATED: Chloe Sevigny Looks Back On Her ‘Wild’ Teen Years: ‘I’d Show Up At Work The Next Day Still On Ecstasy’
“Married on a Monday, March 9th 2020. Happy one-year anniversary my love 💍,” she captioned a photo of the newly-married couple.
In the photo, the “American Horror Story” alum wore a black fitted dress showing off her baby bump, while Mackovic opted for a black suit.
RELATED: Chloë Sevigny Posed Totally Nude For Playgirl While 9 Months Pregnant
Their wedding day came just months before they welcomed their son Vanja on May 2.
Sevigny and Mackovic have been together since 2019.