Sharon Osbourne Defends Piers Morgan Following ‘Good Morning Britain’ Exit: ‘I Stand By You’

Sharon Osbourne is defending her former fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge Piers Morgan, following his swift exit from “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday.

In a tweet, “The Talk” co-host sympathized with Morgan after he abruptly quit from the morning talk show.

Morgan left the show after he received backlash following his controversial comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During Monday’s episode of “GMB”, which aired the morning after the interview, Morgan commented on Markle’s revelations about feeling suicidal, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

“Piers Morgan, I am with you,” Osbourne tweeted following the news. “I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Morgan later clarified his remarks about mental health on Tuesday, “When we talked about this yesterday, I said an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview and I have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state my position on mental illness and on suicide.

He continued, “On mental illness and suicide, these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if somebody is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time. And if they belong to an institution like the royal family they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question whether she felt suicidal I wasn’t in her mind and that is for her to say.”

Only hours later, after an investigation by Ofcom, ITV announced Morgan’s departure.

We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme. — Ofcom (@Ofcom) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain following discussions with ITV in wake of Meghan Markle criticism https://t.co/0x4p7AEoOG — ITV News (@itvnews) March 9, 2021

