Cardi B Makes History As First Female Rapper With A Diamond Certified Song, ‘Bodak Yellow’

Cardi B just can’t stop making history.

Her breakout hit single “Bodak Yellow” is now officially Diamond certified. That makes Cardi the first female rapper to ever record a song of Diamond certification. The Grammy-winning rapper was nervous when she got asked me to meet with record executives, but she was met with good news.

You guys are going to be so happy .I’m soo happy!!! pic.twitter.com/vJi0lORn3k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

“I got this crazy surprise and I think you guys are going to find out tomorrow,” Cardi said in a video posted on Monday. “I just wanted to say thank you guys so much because without you guys this wouldn’t happen. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance. I know you guys are going to be really, really happy.”

Apparently, fans were already caught up on the news.

WTFFF !!! How the heiiilllll yall already now ???I can’t 😩😩😩. I’ll be back later .DEUM YA BE KNOWING EERRTHANG ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting .I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

“WTFFF!!!! How the heiiilllll yall already now??? I can’t,” Cardi tweeted that same evening. “I’ll be back later .DEUM YA BE KNOWING EERRTHANG!”

