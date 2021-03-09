Chris Pratt Celebrates 20 Years In Hollywood As He Begins Production On ‘The Terminal List’

Chris Pratt is celebrating a Hollywood milestone.

The actor, 41, took to Instagram on Tuesday and penned an emotional letter detailing his journey, including moving to Los Angeles with nothing in his pocket.

Pratt shared the post just a day after starting production on his latest project, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Terminal List”.

“Yesterday we began principal photography on ‘The Terminal List’, based in the bestselling Jack Carr novel… and coming soon to Amazon. Antoine Fuqua is absolutely killing it (We last worked together on ‘Magnificent 7’)! This is the first of many projects coming through my producing entity, Indivisible Productions,” he began. “I look around and see the trailers, the trucks, the cast and crew, hundreds of masked and shielded Angelenos getting back to work, adhering strictly to our COVID protocols and I look at the mountain of work ahead of us and my heart just swells.”

He continued, “It’s hard to believe, 20 years ago I was a dude with a dream living in a van. I moved to LA with one sweater, two pairs of shorts and some rollerblades in a duffel bag. So… needless to say, this town has been good to me. I’m grateful.”

Pratt concluded, “Hollywood gets a bad wrap. We have our share of weirdos and no shortage of whackos. But it makes room for talent, hard work and a willingness to never stop learning. I’m still hungry, eager to grow and determined to surprise you. Take my word for it, James Reece is a one rowdy mother f**ker. Get ready!”

“The Terminal List” will be a series on Amazon Prime Video, co-starring Riley Keough, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and more.