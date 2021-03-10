Whoopi Goldberg’s Puzzled Reaction To Meghan McCain’s Rant On ‘The View’ Has Twitter In Stitches, McCain Responds

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Whoopi Goldberg. Photo by Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACAPRESS.COM
The Internet is having a field day with Whoopi Goldberg’s reaction to Meghan McCain’s rant on Tuesday’s episode of “The View”.

McCain took aim at the British monarchy following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. McCain spent Tuesday’s show talking about her time playing George Washington as a child, her family’s legacy in the Revolutionary War, and the American tradition of toppling monarchs.

One quick glance at Goldberg shows a puzzled reaction.

“Okay,” Goldberg simply stated at the conclusion of McCain’s rant.

McCain acknowledged the Twitter chatter and expressed her disappointment.

Goldberg’s reaction was left out of the official clip uploaded to Twitter; however, that only fuelled the online community to immortalize it on The Internet.

