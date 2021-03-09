Whoopi Goldberg’s Puzzled Reaction To Meghan McCain’s Rant On ‘The View’ Has Twitter In Stitches

Click to share this via email

The Internet is having a field day with Whoopi Goldberg’s reaction to Meghan McCain’s rant on Tuesday’s episode of “The View”.

McCain took aim at the British monarchy following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. McCain spent Tuesday’s show talking about her time playing George Washington as a child, her family’s legacy in the Revolutionary War, and the American tradition of toppling monarchs.

😂 I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

One quick glance at Goldberg shows a puzzled reaction.

“Okay,” Goldberg simply stated at the conclusion of McCain’s rant.

Goldberg’s reaction was left out of the official clip uploaded to Twitter; however, that only fuelled the online community to immortalize it on The Internet.

The New Whoopi meme of her shutting down foolish co-host Meghan McCain. #TheView pic.twitter.com/j7rc4DjIAj — Chantay Berry 💛💛 (@iamchanteezy) March 9, 2021

Meghan: I love my country …patriotism …Mount Vernon …4 Fathers …blah, blah, blah Whoopi: Okaaay…??#TheView pic.twitter.com/lpjd39zBQu — Chris Tina (@ChrisTina242527) March 9, 2021

Lmao…..after all that nonsense MeAgain was rambling, she finishes and Whoopi is like “uh….okay.” #TheView pic.twitter.com/d3axVd1KQ5 — Pepperment Petty “I am not a cat” (@iamprettypetty) March 9, 2021

Whoopi is not here for John McCain's daughter (aka Me, Me, Me) today & I'm loving every second of it 🤣🤣 #TheView pic.twitter.com/eYDGHGxxHY — Beth Frank (@farbav) March 9, 2021