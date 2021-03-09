Eva Marcille Says Janice Dickinson Suggested She Get Her ‘Nose Fixed’ With Money From ‘ANTM’ Win

Eva Marcille is sharing some of the unsolicited advice she received from “America’s Next Top Model” judge Janice Dickinson.

Despite taking home the crown during the third season of the reality show in 2004, the former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star, 36, revealed Dickinson told her to fix her nose with her earnings from winning the show.

“When I won ‘Top Model’, the first thing I was told was — outside of Tyra’s [Banks] ‘congratulations’ — Janice Dickinson said, ‘Now you can take your money and go get your nose fixed,'” Marcille told her “The Undressing Room” podcast co-hosts Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva. “Um… I didn’t know my nose was broke. It’s working.”

She added, “My point is people always have something to say, especially when you are in the light, they have something to say about your aesthetics, good or bad. There’s always something that someone’s going to have to say about you.”

But 17 years after her win, Marcille says she’s learned to brush off comments like that.

“So the question is,” she said. “At what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?”

ET Canada has reached out to Dickinson’s rep for comment.