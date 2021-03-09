First Look At Lady Gaga And Adam Driver In ‘House Of Gucci’

Lady Gaga is in Italy filming the true-crime thriller “House of Gucci”, and now fans have a first look at Mother Monster in her latest movie role.

In the film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani while Adam Driver portrays husband (and eventually ex-husband) Maurizio Gucci, one-time head of the Gucci fashion empire.

Directed by Ridley Scott and featuring a screenplay by Roberto Bentivegna, “House of Gucci” tells the shocking true story of the events leading up to Reggiani’s arrest and 1998 trial, in which she was convicted of plotting Gucci’s assassination after their divorce.

In addition to Gaga and Driver, the film’s star-studded ensemble cast also includes Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi.

On Tuesday, Gaga shared the photo of herself and Driver costumed as their respective characters while at a ski resort.

“Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci,” she wrote in the caption.

“House of Gucci” marks the singer’s return to the screen after winning critical acclaim — and let’s not forget a Best Actress Oscar nomination! — for her performance in the Bradley Cooper-directed “A Star is Born”, which came out in 2018.

Before the release of the photo, photographers captured Gaga and Driver as they filmed skiing scenes on location in Gressoney-Saint-Jean, Italy.

