Steven Spielberg To Direct A New Film ‘Loosely Based’ On His Own Childhood

For his next project, Steven Spielberg will be directing a movie about… Steve Spielberg.

In news being reported by Deadline, sources claim that Spielberg has been in discussions to direct a yet-to-be titled film that is said to be “loosely based on his childhood growing up in Arizona.”

According to Deadline‘s sources, Michelle Williams is reportedly in talks to play a character “inspired” by Spielberg’s mother.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Talks Reimagining ‘West Side Story’ For Our Time, Shares First Photos

Given his closeness to the subject matter, it shouldn’t be surprising that Spielberg will also be co-writing the script; Deadline reports that he’ll be collaborating with “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner, who previously penned the screenplays for such Spielberg-directed movies as “Munich”, “Lincoln” and the upcoming “West Side Story”.

The movie will reportedly begin production in the summer, and is expected to be released sometime next year.