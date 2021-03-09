Steven Spielberg To Direct A New Film ‘Loosely Based’ On His Own Childhood

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

For his next project, Steven Spielberg will be directing a movie about… Steve Spielberg.

In news being reported by Deadline, sources claim that Spielberg has been in discussions to direct a yet-to-be titled film that is said to be “loosely based on his childhood growing up in Arizona.”

According to Deadline‘s sources, Michelle Williams is reportedly in talks to play a character “inspired” by Spielberg’s mother.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Talks Reimagining ‘West Side Story’ For Our Time, Shares First Photos

Given his closeness to the subject matter, it shouldn’t be surprising that Spielberg will also be co-writing the script; Deadline reports that he’ll be collaborating with “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner, who previously penned the screenplays for such Spielberg-directed movies as “Munich”, “Lincoln” and the upcoming “West Side Story”.

The movie will reportedly begin production in the summer, and is expected to be released sometime next year.

Click to View Gallery
Top 10 Steven Spielberg Films

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP