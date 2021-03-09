Tyler Posey Reveals He’s No Longer Sober In New Interview

Tyler Posey is opening up about his sobriety.

The “Teen Wolf” alum, 29, chatted with Variety this week, revealing he is no longer sober.

Last October, Posey revealed his decision to get sober, telling SiriusXM’s “The Jason Ellis Show”, “I don’t smoke weed. I don’t drink, I don’t [do] drug[s], I don’t do anything.”

According to the star, the revelation came after going to risqué parties when he was “abusing stuff.”

But in the new interview, Posey explained, “When I first got sober, I definitely really wanted to break these habits that I had. That was most of it, because I never really considered myself an alcoholic. There was moments of substance abuse that I felt like I had control over, but I just always viewed myself as a lazy pothead.”

He continued, “I didn’t know how long I wanted to be sober. I’ve since started coming back into the other world, the other side of things, so I’m technically not sober anymore, but I keep in touch with everybody. I learned a lot about myself.”

Posey also addressed his decision to come out as sexually fluid on Only Fans, “I did this live on OnlyFans and they were asking me stuff that horny people would ask you: ‘Have you been with a man? Have you been with the opposite sex? What was it like?’ And I was just being honest about it, because no one’s ever asked me before.”

Read more from Posey at Variety.com.