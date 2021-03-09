Demi Moore Reveals Special Bond With Ex Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis: ‘We Are Mothers United’

Click to share this via email

Demi Moore is sharing an inside look at her relationship with her ex Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis.

In a sweet post to honour #InternationalWomensDay, the actress, 58, celebrated “the women who inspire me,” revealing she feels like she and Heming are “sisters.”

“Emma Heming Willis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honoured to call a friend,” Moore wrote, captioning a photo of Heming Willis and Willis’ daughters Mabel Ray, 6, and Evelyn Penn, 8.

“Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another,” she added. “We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

Moore was married to Willis from 1987-2000. The former couple share adult daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27.

“Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring,” she added of Heming Willis.

Bruce and Emma wed in 2009.