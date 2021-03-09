Morena Baccarin And Benjamin McKenzie Welcome Baby No. 2

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie are parents again.

On Tuesday, the former “Gotham” co-stars each took to social media to reveal that they’d welcomed their second child together, son Arthur.

Baccarin shared an adorable photo of the newborn on Twitter.

RELATED: Ben McKenzie And Morena Baccarin Are Married!

“2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven’t missed much yet,” she wrote in the caption.

2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven’t missed much yet. pic.twitter.com/fhiXp81wGr — Morena Baccarin (@missmorenab) March 9, 2021

McKenzie also shared the same photo on Instagram.

Welcome to the world, Arthur,” the former star of “The O.C.” wrote alongside the photo. “Gotta say, your timing is impeccable. ❤️”

Arthur is the second child for the couple, following the birth of daughter Frances in 2016.

Baccarin is also mother to 7-year-old Julius, whom she shares with ex-husband Austin Chick, whom she divorced in 2016; the couple wed in 2017.