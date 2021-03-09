Eddie Murphy Decided It Was ‘Time To Take A Break’ From Acting After Winning The Razzies’ Worst Actor Of The Decade

It’s no secret that Eddie Murphy’s big-screen output has been a bit on the uneven side, running the gamut from such iconic comedies as “Beverly Hills Cop”, “The Nutty Professor” and “Coming to America” to unwatchable bombs like “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” and “Norbit”.

After the latter movie won him three 2008 Razzies (worst actor, worst supporting actor and worst supporting actress), and then contributed to his winning the Razzies’ “worst actor of the decade” in 2010, Murphy decided to quit making movies for awhile.

On Tuesday, Murphy appeared on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, and got candid about that best-forgotten period of his career.

“I was making s**tty movies,” Murphy said, as reported by People. “I was like, ‘This s**t ain’t fun. They’re giving me Razzies… Motherf**kers gave me the ‘worst actor ever’ Razzie. [So I thought], ‘Maybe it’s time to take a break.'”

According to Murphy, what was intended to be a brief vacation from moviemaking turned into a much longer period of time.

“I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don’t want the last bunch of s**t they see me do [to be] bulls**t,” Murphy said of his re-emergence with the critically acclaimed Netflix biopic “Dolemite Is My Name”.

“The plan was to go do ‘Dolemite’, ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Coming 2 America’ and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards,” he explained. “At least then they’ll know I’m [still] funny.”

Interestingly enough, “Dolemite” earned Murphy another Razzie: the Razzie Redeemer Award, awarded to those who have recovered from commercial and critical failures and once again “become a respected artist.”