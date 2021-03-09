Beyoncé Praises Meghan Markle Following Oprah Interview: ‘We Are All Strengthend And Inspired By You’

As controversy continues rage over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s scorched-earth interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex is receiving a big show of support from Beyoncé.

Visitors to Queen Bey’s website on Tuesday were met with a new landing page, featuring a photo of the “Single Ladies” singer warmly greeting Markle when they met for the first time at the London premiere of “The Lion King”.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” reads the accompanying message. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

This isn’t the first time that Beyoncé has sent some love Markle’s way.

Back in 2019, when she and husband Jay-Z accepted their BRIT Award for their musical duo The Carters, in the background was a custom painting of Marke, wearing jewels and a regal tiara.