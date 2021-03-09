‘NCIS’ Fans Share Reactions To Character’s Shocking Death

By Brent Furdyk.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SPOILER ALERT: A shocking twist from Tuesday’s episode of “NCIS” will be revealed by reading any further.

 

 

 

Viewers who tuned in to this week’s edition of “NCIS” were surprised to find themselves saying goodbye to a character they’d come to know and love over the years.

In the episode, Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) tells Gibbs that he’s made the decision to move to Costa Rica and retire.

However, an unexpected plot twist threw those plans by the wayside when his daughter, Emily (Juliette Angelo) had to be rushed to the ER.

Fans have watched Emily’s struggle with addiction over the years, something she’d seemingly conquered. However, she’d suffered a relapse, with Tobias finding her unconscious and surrounded by pills.

Sadly, Emily didn’t survive; Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) recited Merritt Malloy’s poem, “Epitaph”, in her honour.

Fans were shook, and took to Twitter to express their shock.

NCIS” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

