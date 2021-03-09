‘NCIS’ Fans Share Reactions To Character’s Shocking Death

Click to share this via email

SPOILER ALERT: A shocking twist from Tuesday’s episode of “NCIS” will be revealed by reading any further.

Viewers who tuned in to this week’s edition of “NCIS” were surprised to find themselves saying goodbye to a character they’d come to know and love over the years.

In the episode, Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) tells Gibbs that he’s made the decision to move to Costa Rica and retire.

However, an unexpected plot twist threw those plans by the wayside when his daughter, Emily (Juliette Angelo) had to be rushed to the ER.

Fans have watched Emily’s struggle with addiction over the years, something she’d seemingly conquered. However, she’d suffered a relapse, with Tobias finding her unconscious and surrounded by pills.

Sadly, Emily didn’t survive; Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) recited Merritt Malloy’s poem, “Epitaph”, in her honour.

Man, the ending of @NCIS_CBS tonight was a tear jerker. The poem by Merritt Malloy was perfect. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/KgMdFMYnJV — Danno Whipkey (@DannoWhipkey) March 10, 2021

Fans were shook, and took to Twitter to express their shock.

Was it really necessary to kill off Emily Fornell like that? I mean, Tobias has had enough heartbreak during this show…give the man a break! pic.twitter.com/A74egv9u6M — AnnaBanana (@wwe4life1985) March 10, 2021

Damn @NCIS_CBS. You got me with this episode. Wow. This one hurts. Poor Fornell and Gibbs. Tears. #NCIS #FarewellEmily 😢 — Kimberly (@Kimmercane) March 10, 2021

No, @NCIS_CBS. You can’t keep doing this to us..you just can’t. Ugh! 😩😢😭💔 — Ashley Garvey (@a_m_g3) March 10, 2021

I am not ok after tonight’s #NCIS. That was unexpected and uncalled for. This show loves to pull on my heart. 😭 — ‎⎊ Michelle ‎⎊ (@Nitny_) March 10, 2021

Thank U #NCIS for making me ugly cry! — VOLANDMUSTANGLOVER (@ResistVolPony57) March 10, 2021

I’m going to go down the road of denial and pretend that the episode didn’t end like that #ncis pic.twitter.com/fGAHmfg9oV — theseshows19 (@theseshows19) March 10, 2021

“NCIS” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.