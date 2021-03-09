Kelly Ripa Shares Side-By-Side Lookalike Photos Of Herself & Her Mom

The apple did not fall far from the tree when it comes to Kelly Ripa and her mother.

On Tuesday, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host proved that when she took to Instagram to share two side-by-side photos, taken a quarter-century apart.

On the left, she posted a photo of her mother, Esther Ripa, circa 1980, opposite a photo of herself in 2005, when her mom was 39 and she was 35.

In the side-by-side comparison, the two look more like sisters than mother and daughter.

Last June, Ripa celebrated her mom’s birthday, posting another vintage snapshot.

“Happy Birthday Mom! Even though you are no longer acknowledging your age, I’d like to acknowledge your wisdom,” wrote Ripa in the caption.

“You are very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very wise. ♥️😂 i love you and this photo of you with gram and pop pop,” she added.