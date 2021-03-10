Piers Morgan Breaks Silence After Quitting ‘Good Morning Britain’ Following Controversial Harry And Meghan Remarks

Piers Morgan is speaking out after quitting “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday.

Monday’s episode of “GMB” received over 41,000 complaints after Morgan slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their recent tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

He then wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate.

“I’m off to spend more time with my opinions,” he added, alongside a quote from former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill about free speech.

Morgan also told reporters at his home: “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of [Meghan’s] mouth.

“I think the damage that she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous.

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and [her] diatribe of bilge… so be it.”

The comments come after ITV said in a statement Tuesday: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain’. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan was criticized after discussing Meghan’s comments about feeling suicidal on Monday’s show, telling viewers: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Clarifying his remarks about mental health the following day, Morgan said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview and I have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state my position on mental illness and on suicide.

“On mental illness and suicide, these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if somebody is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time. And if they belong to an institution like the royal family they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question whether she felt suicidal I wasn’t in her mind and that is for her to say.”