Meghan Markle Reportedly Filed A Complaint With ITV Following Piers Morgan’s Controversial ‘GMB’ Comments

The U.K. press is suggesting Meghan Markle may have been among those filing a complaint following Piers Morgan’s controversial remarks on “Good Morning Britain” this week.

ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship confirmed a formal complaint had been lodged with the television channel on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex.

It’s thought Meghan “raised concerns about how Morgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”

So … the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.

It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.

Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021

Morgan quit “GMB” Tuesday after Monday’s episode received over 41,000 complaints following his remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

The outspoken host then discussed his decision to walk away from the show, posting on Twitter Wednesday:

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Morgan was criticized after discussing Meghan’s comments about feeling suicidal on Monday’s show, telling viewers: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Clarifying his remarks about mental health the following day, Morgan said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said an all-encompassing thing: I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview and I have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state my position on mental illness and on suicide.

“On mental illness and suicide, these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if somebody is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time. And if they belong to an institution like the Royal Family they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question whether she felt suicidal. I wasn’t in her mind and that is for her to say.”

Mental health charity Mind were among those criticizing Morgan over his “GMB” remarks.

The organization applauded Meghan for speaking out, saying: “When high profile people talk about these experiences, it helps to break down the stigma around mental health issues.”

We applaud Meghan Markle for speaking out about her experiences of suicidal thoughts. We know that opening up in this way can be really difficult, but when high profile people talk about these experiences, it helps to break down the stigma around mental health issues. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/XeBLXitIMn — Mind (@MindCharity) March 9, 2021

Meghan’s rep declined to comment on the Morgan complaint claims when approached by ET Canada.