Mumford & Sons Guitarist Winston Marshall ‘Taking Time Away’ After Praising Right-Wing Writer

Winston Marshall is taking a break.

On Wednesday, the lead guitarist and banjo player for the band Mumford & Sons announced he is temporarily leaving the band after receiving backlash for his praise of a right-wing writer.

In his statement, posted to social media, Marshall wrote, “Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed. I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry.”

He added, “As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots. For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologize, as this was not at all my intention.”

In an earlier, now-deleted tweet, Marshall had praised the book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy America by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo, tweeting, “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man.”

Ngo a controversial figure, has faced criticism for working with or having sympathies toward far-right groups like the Proud Boys, who were recently designated a terrorist group by the Canadian government.