Meghan Markle’s Longtime Friend Janina Gavankar Says Ex-Royal Couple Have ‘Plenty Of Emails And Texts’ Supporting Claims

One of Meghan Markle’s friends is speaking out.

Following Sunday night’s blockbuster Oprah Winfrey interview with Markle and Prince Harry, longtime friend Janina Gavankar appeared on ITV’s “This Morning” to share her reaction.

RELATED: The Queen Responds To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Explosive Oprah Winfrey Interview

The actress, who has appeared in shows like “The Morning Show” and “The Mighty Ones”, as well as films like “The Way Back”, was asked about the Royal Family’s recently released statement on the interview.

“I don’t speak for them, I speak for myself,” Gavankar told the show. “After reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I felt two things.

“One side, I thought: I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience. But on the other side, I am well aware that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them. There are many emails and texts to support that.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reportedly Filed A Complaint With ITV Following Piers Morgan’s Controversial ‘GMB’ Comments

Gavankar also responded to earlier allegations in a report claiming that Markle exhibited bullying behaviour.

“I have known her for 17 years and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully,” she said.

“But I can also say that I am personally glad people are doing their due diligence because I also know why someone had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct. The truth will come out, there are plenty of emails and texts about that.”