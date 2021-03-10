Bradley Sinclair Wows ‘The Voice’ Coaches With His Impressive Vocal Range As He Belts Out James Arthur Track

Bradley Sinclair was among those wowing the coaches on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice”.

The 22-year-old, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, but is from Rockford, Michigan, belted out an impressive version of James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go”.

Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas turned their chairs, but it was apparent from the get-go that Sinclair was a big Jonas Brothers fan.

He even told Jonas that he once sold one of his backup singers a watch while he worked in an Apple store.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

“I think there were times you were going between Bradley and James Arthur a little bit,” Jonas said of the audition.

“When you were just being absolutely yourself, when you went from the raspy tone to sort of more the pure tone, it felt really good. It just kind of settled in. You’ve got an amazing foundation vocally to build on.”

“Your range is serious,” John Legend added. “The beginning of the song you’re singing these deep baritone notes, and then you have to go up into the stratosphere with that song, too. Hearing you do all of that with so much skill was very impressive.”

“I love your voice. I love the passion in it,” Clarkson gushed, reminding the hopeful that she turned her chair first.

Sinclair, unsurprisingly, opted to join Team Jonas. See the musician’s reaction in the clip above.