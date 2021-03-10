Colbert Stages Oprah Interview With Joe Biden’s ‘Aggressive’ Dogs

One of Joe Biden’s First Pups recently got into some hot water, but Stephen Colbert is getting their side of the story.

On Monday it was reported by CNN that the Biden family’s dogs Major and Champ had been sent back to the family’s home in Delaware after what was described as a “biting incident” involving White House security.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Mom Gets A Surprise Call From President Joe Biden

In a clip from Global’s “The Late Show”, Colbert imagined a big Oprah Winfrey interview with Major and Champ.

On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021

The segment intercuts footage from Winfrey’s interview with Harry and Meghan Markle, and footage of two German Shepherds barking in response to her questions.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Asks U.S. President Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter: ‘It’s Not You, It’s Me’

“Any regrets?” she asks, to which one of the dogs barks in response, “Yes, having my testicles removed.”

She then asks, “Were you silent, or were you silenced?” and the dog responds, “The latter… They put a muzzle on me.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.