Chelsea Handler Bids ‘Terrible Interviewer’ Piers Morgan Farewell With Classic Clip Of The Pair Butting Heads

Chelsea Handler is reminding everyone of her low opinion of Piers Morgan.

On Tuesday, following criticism over his comments on Meghan Markle, the British TV broadcaster resigned from his show “Good Morning Britain”, and Handler seems to think that’s just as well.

She responded to the news on Twitter by sharing an old clip from Morgan’s CNN show in which she criticized his interviewing style to his face.

Some asshole’s get better. Some just stay the same. ⁦@piersmorgan⁩ pic.twitter.com/b0vVHU5ZhI — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 10, 2021

“I want your viewers to know—I mean, they must know because they’re following you on Twitter—that you can’t even pay attention for 60 seconds,” Handler told him. “You’re a terrible interviewer.”

Morgan responded, “Well, you just weren’t keeping my attention.”

“That’s not my problem,” Handler said. “This is your show, you have to pay attention to the guest that you invited on your show.”

She added, “Look, it doesn’t matter how interesting I am. You signed up for this job.”

Morgan interrupted her saying, “Of course, it does” matter how interesting she is, to which Handler responded, “Well, maybe that’s why your job is coming to an end.”

He later asked her, “What’s the moment, if I said to you, ‘I can give you one moment back in your life to repeat,’ what would you choose?”

“Spending this hour, definitely,” Handler replied.

In 2011, Morgan took over Larry King’s timeslot on CNN with his show “Piers Morgan Live”. The show lasted three years, experiencing a sharp drop in ratings that led to its cancellation in 2014.